Warren Police Bust First Drug House After Paying $500 For Tips

WARREN (WWJ) – Police in Warren say a program to pay residents for tips leading to drug busts is already providing results.

Warren Mayor James Fouts said the P.A.I.D program — People Against Illegal Drugs — has resulted in the shutdown of an illegal drug operation and the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.

The P.A.I.D. program, announced October 4, offers a $500 reward for tips leading to search warrants and arrests of individuals selling drugs out of homes in Warren neighborhoods.

Within the first week of the program, Warren police received 40 calls expressing concerns and providing information. The investigation of one of the tips led to a search warrant being conducted at 20867 Cyman, off 8 Mile and Mound roads. Police say the resident, Oshea Mays, was arrested and officers recovered crack cocaine, digital scales and $1,987 in cash. Two vehicles were also seized.

Mays was arraigned on Oct. 11 and is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond.

“I’m proud of the P.A.I.D. program. It is another creative effort in the war against heroin addiction which has adversely affected the lives of Warren residents,” Fouts said in a statement. “I firmly believe that this will lead to less drug houses and more incarceration of drug dealers and safer neighborhoods for all.”

Anyone with information on the sale of drugs in Warren neighborhoods is asked to call the P.A.I.D. hotline at 586-574-GUTS. Information will be confidential.

