Mandatory Boil Water Advisory In Several Oakland County Communities

OAKLAND COUNTY — A mandatory boil water advisory for the communities of Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi (the area bounded by 14 Mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east), Oakland Township (specifically the subdivisions: The Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe), Rochester Hills (north of Hamlin and

west of Livernois), Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township and Wixom is in effect.

RESIDENTS SHOULD NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

GLWA is taking this precautionary measure due to a transmission main break that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. today on 14 Mile Road between Farmington and Drake, causing a loss of water pressure in the water distribution system (pressure below 20 psi).

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

GLWA is currently investigating the cause of the break. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify the water is safe to drink. GLWA Water Quality will advise the affected communities when the BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been lifted.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.