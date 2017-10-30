GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN MOST COMMUNITIES: LISTEN LIVE/WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Will Close Overnights Beginning October 30

DETROIT (WWJ) – Plan on an alternative route if you use the tunnel from Detroit to Windsor late night.

Count on the Detroit-Windsor tunnel being closed during the overnight hours during the week — 8 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Crews will replace the concrete ceiling tiles with other improvements in the final phase of the $21 million dollar project. Regular hours will be in place for weekend travel. [RENOVATION UPDATE FROM THE TUNNEL]

The tunnel will return to 24/7 operations for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods. Construction will continue until mid-June.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

