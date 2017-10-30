Final Water Quality Tests Come Back Clean, Lifting Boil Water Advisory In All Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) – Welcome news for residents in northwest Farmington Hills who no longer need to boil water for use.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said Monday morning that the Oakland County boil water advisory has officially be lifted. The final water quality tests coming back clean and GLWA is confident that residents are in the all clear.

On Sunday, the mandatory boil water advisory issued for Commerce Township, Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom, Novi (the area bounded by 14 Mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east), and Farmington Hills (with the exception of the section in northwest Farmington Hills affected by low pressure on Friday) was lifted.

Testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with, and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

There are important steps that need to be followed once a boil water advisory ends. After the advisory has been lifted, it does not mean that the water is able to be used or drank right away.

WHAT TO DO AFTER A BOIL WATER ADVISORY HAS ENDED

The GLWA took the precautionary measure of issuing the mandatory boil water advisory on the evening of Monday, October 23, 2017 when a 48-inch water transmission main broke on 14 Mile Road between Farmington and Drake, causing a loss of water pressure in the water transmission system (pressure below 20 psi).

The boil water advisory originally impacted just over 300,000 people in 11 Oakland County communities. Now that access to clean, safe drinking water is restored, GLWA will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the break.