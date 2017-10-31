Man Reportedly Seen Dragging Child Out Of Southfield Store As She Yelled ‘Stranger Danger’

(WWJ) The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public after a child was allegedly seen being dragged from Burlington Coat Factory by a man while she screamed “stranger danger.”

It happened at the store near Twelve Mile and Southfield at about 11 a.m. on Halloween.

The child is black and described as 4-6 years old. She was last seen wearing a bright pink hoodie and light-colored leggings. She may also be wearing a purple knit hat with Disney Princess on it and matching gloves. Her hair is braided and possibly adorned with white beads.

The male is also black, approximately 40-60 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, balding, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black oversized jacket, a light-colored hoodie and baggy black pants.

A witness said the child begin to struggle with the man as they left the store, screaming “stranger danger” and hitting him. A witness stated that the man had a tight grip on the child and told the child that he would tell her how he knew her father when she got into the car.

Both were seen entering an unknown make silver four-door sedan with either a North Carolina or South Carolina license plate, with partial letters of “DK.” The vehicle was last seen headed southbound on Southfield Road from the store.

At this time, the Southfield Police Department has not received a report of a missing child.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.