Roseville Police Still Searching For Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run, Reward Now Being Offered

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — Roseville Police are still seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run incident that killed 58-year-old Keith Powell last Friday.

The incident happened as Powell was walking with an unidentified female near Macomb Mall on Gratiot Avenue. Pieces of the damaged vehicle were left at the scene and police have identified it as a Red Dodge Journey.

Chad Conte is Powell’s nephew, and says the family is devastated that no one has come forward to help solve this case.

“It’s kind of shocking,” Conte said. “Where it happened, when it happened. I know it was kind of late at night but it was a well lit road and there were a lot of witnesses. We really feel that (if) the right person comes forward this could be solved really quickly.”

To try and help with this investigation a reward is now being offered for any information that can lead to an arrest. Conte says the reward being offered by the family is $1,000. They’ve also set up a Facebook page titled “Justice for Keith Powell.”

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

