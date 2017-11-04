Person Of Interest Sought In Teen’s Shooting Outside School

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A 21-year-man was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl outside a Lansing school.

Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents and a 21-year-old man about 4:30 p.m. Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle, which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy.

The person of interest has been identified as 21-year-old Lansing resident Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming.

The girl was last reported in stable condition. Police say she is not a student at the Pattengill, a school for fourth- through sixth-graders.

Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt told the Lansing State Journal that 80 to 90 students were inside Pattengill at the time of the shooting. Pattengill and Lansing Catholic High School were placed on lock-down for about an hour after the shooting.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch