MSU Student Fatally Struck By Car Identified As Troy Resident

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Police say a Michigan State University student who died after being struck by a car last week was from the metro Detroit area.
The Lansing State Journal reports East Lansing police on Monday identified the student as 23-year-old Ki Wook Kim of Troy.
Police previously said the student was hit about 5:45 a.m. Friday as he was walking in the roadway on Saginaw Highway, west of Park Lake Road in East Lansing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if the driver simply did not see the young man, or what other factors may have led to the crash. No charges have been announced.
Department spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly didn’t release additional further details about the case Monday morning.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.