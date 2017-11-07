Tigers Past And Present React To Shocking Death Of Roy Halladay

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 13: American League All-Stars Roy Halladay of the Toronto Blue Jays and Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers pose for a photo before the 2009 State Farm Home Run Derby at Busch Stadium on July 13, 2009 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The baseball world was rocked on Tuesday by the sudden death of Roy Halladay.

The two-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.

Several MLB players, past and present, took to Twitter to mourn the news.

Said Justin Verlander, who’s currently on his honeymoon with Kate Upton, “Shocked and saddened…gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc”

Halladay got the nickname ‘Doc’ from the Wild West character Doc Holliday. Halladay, of course, was anything but wild. He led the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio five times, including four straight seasons from 2008 to 2011.

Said Daniel Norris, “Some of you have no idea what Roy Halladay meant to the careers of so many of the up and coming stars. Phone calls. Group talks etc. RIP Doc.”

Over a 16-year career, Halladay became known for his competitiveness and drive. Max Scherzer first got a taste of this as a youngster with the Tigers in spring training.

More than anything else, though, Halladay was defined by his character. He earned respect because he gave it.

The future Hall of Famer will be missed.

