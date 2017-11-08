Reward Increased: $2,500 For Information Leading To Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – The reward is being raised in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Roseville.
Crimestoppers is now offering $2,500 for information that would lead police to the driver of a red Dodge Journey that hit 59-year- old Keith Powell last month as he crossed Gratiot near Masonic.
Police believe Powell was walking with an unidentified women when he was hit by the SUV October 27, just before 11 p.m. Based on debris from the crime scene, authorities have determined the vehicle is missing the driver side mirror with damage to the left front fog lamp area.
Anyone with information should call Roseville police at 586-447-4484 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.