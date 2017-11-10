Friday Forecast: Freezing Temps, Flurries Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Bundle up! It’s going to be a cold one in metro Detroit Friday.

Temperatures will be below freezing all day, barely reaching 30 degrees, according to CBS 62 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter.

“It definitely feels like winter today,” said Carter. “Temperatures are well below normal,” which are usually around 50 degrees this time of year.

There’s also a chance for snow flurries in the morning. But then clouds will move out and reveal sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Here’s a look at the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — A mix of clouds and sun. Chance of flurries early. High near 30F. Low 22F.

Saturday — Considerable cloudiness. High 38F. Low 31F.

Sunday — Chance of afternoon showers. High in the upper 30s. Low 32F.

Monday — Partly cloudy. High 43F. Low 33F.

Tuesday — Mix of sun and clouds. High 44F. Low 38F.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.