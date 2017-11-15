Manhunt Continues For Ortonville Shooting Suspect

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – The gunman who critically wounded two people in a shooting that was apparently sparked by a love triangle remains at large in northern Oakland County.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Michael Joseph Quigley, who is believed to be lying low in or near downtown Ortonville.

Residents have been told to stay inside their homes and nearby schools — including Brandon Township, Clarkston and Oxford school districts — are closed Wednesday as the search for Quigley continues.

Quigley, who was recently released from jail, is wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred at the Village Court apartment complex in Ortonville Tuesday night.

According to police, Quigley shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend. A 3-year-old child who was also in the apartment at the time was uninjured.

The victims, both in their 30s, were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Both have since been upgraded to stable condition.

NEW: in Ortonville. Police say shooter shot his WIFE who was with HER boyfriend at his apartment. A 3 year old in apt but unharmed. Victims upgraded to stable condition. Shooter just days out of jail due to traffic problems is still on the run. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/urRlURAOTe — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) November 15, 2017

Police say Quigley is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him or have any other information on his whereabouts, dial 911.