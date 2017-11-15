Manhunt Continues For Ortonville Shooting Suspect

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – The gunman who critically wounded two people in a shooting that was apparently sparked by a love triangle remains at large in northern Oakland County.

michael joseph quigley Manhunt Continues For Ortonville Shooting Suspect

Michael Joseph Quigley (police handout)

Police are searching for 34-year-old Michael Joseph Quigley, who is believed to be lying low in or near downtown Ortonville.

Residents have been told to stay inside their homes and nearby schools — including Brandon Township, Clarkston and Oxford school districts — are closed Wednesday as the search for Quigley continues.

Quigley, who was recently released from jail, is wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred at the Village Court apartment complex in Ortonville Tuesday night.

According to police, Quigley shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend. A 3-year-old child who was also in the apartment at the time was uninjured.

The victims, both in their 30s, were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Both have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say Quigley is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him or have any other information on his whereabouts, dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch