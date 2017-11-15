Ortonville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Day-Long Manhunt

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities say residents in the Ortonville area are now free to leave their homes after an attempted murder suspect was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said, early Wednesday evening, Michael Joseph Quigley had been detained and was in custody following a day-long manhunt.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe told WWJ all day long they thoroughly searched the Village of Ortonville and the surrounding areas, and there were no sightings of the 34-year-old man, who allegedly shot two people.

Credit is being given to a local homeowner who reportedly held Quigley until deputies arrived. WWJ is working to gather more details.

McCabe said detectives earlier recovered what is believed to be the weapon, a .22 caliber handgun, in the bushes near the scene of the crime, along with Quigley’s cell phone.

The suspect in the Ortonville double shooting has been caught. Credit given to a local home owner who held him until Sheriffs arrived. @FOX2News @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/nzJwC1Hnhr — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) November 15, 2017

According to investigators, Quigley forced himself inside of the apartment where his estranged wife’s boyfriend lives, in the 90 block of Village Court, and an argument ensued.

Quigley at some point drew his weapon, McCabe said, and fired a total of five shots.

“One struck the male friend in his eye and lodged in his sinus area; another shot struck the estranged wife in the back of the head,” McCabe said.

The victims, both in their 30s, remained in intensive care on Wednesday, but McCabe said they have been able to communicate with detectives. The boyfriend’s 3-year-old child who was also in the apartment at the time was not injured.

Quigley fled the scene after the shooting, allegedly pointing the gun at a neighbor who was outside as he left the apartment. Area school were closed and residents had been told to stay inside their homes while police searched for Quigley, who was believed to be hiding out in or around downtown Ortonville.

Sheriff’s officials say Quigley was jailed following an arrest on November 10 in connection with a hit-and-run accident. He was released on bond the following day, at which time he voluntarily checked himself into Common Ground, where family members said he was seeking treatment for an addiction to opiates.

According to court documents, Quigley’s wife filed for a personal protection order against Quigley earlier this month alleging theft, drug abuse and mental health issues.

Charges are pending.