Driver Killed In Early Morning Crash With Semi On I-696

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after striking a semi-truck that had jackknifed on I-696 in the rain.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on westbound I-696 at Lincoln Drive, just past the Greenfield Road exit in Southfield.

According to police, a semi-truck had jackknifed due to inclement weather and was struck by the victim’s vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, a good Samaritan was performing CPR on the victim. He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is from the Highland area; his name was not released.

Westbound I-696 remains closed at Greenfield as police continue to investigate the crash scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.