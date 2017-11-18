Driver Killed In Early Morning Crash With Semi On I-696

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Authorities say a 33-year-old man died after striking a semi-truck that had jackknifed on I-696 in the rain.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on westbound I-696 at Lincoln Drive, just past the Greenfield Road exit in Southfield.

According to police, a semi-truck had jackknifed due to inclement weather and was struck by the victim’s vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, a good Samaritan was performing CPR on the victim. He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is from the Highland area; his name was not released.

Westbound I-696 remains closed at Greenfield as police continue to investigate the crash scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

