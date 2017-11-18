CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Michigan Man To Stand Trial In Child’s Carbon Monoxide Death

BATTLE CREEK (AP) – A southern Michigan man has been ordered to stand trial in the carbon monoxide death of his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter last March.

Harold Ward, of Battle Creek, was bound over for trial last week on charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in the death of Chloe Stevens.

Police say Ward, 45, was running an upholstery business and living in the back of the shop with his girlfriend Sandee Confer and her daughter. The building lost power so Ward used a gas-powered generator in the building to power a kerosene heater but failed to properly vent the fumes.

A neighbor discovered all three unconscious and they were taken to a hospital. Ward and Sandee Confer recovered, but Chloe died the next day.

Prosecutors contend that Ward showed gross negligence even if he didn’t mean to cause anyone harm.

“There is enough information out there for people to know not to run a generator in an enclosed area,” said prosecutor David Gilbert. “It is not a question of if someone will be hurt, but when.”

Ward’s lawyer, John Vincent, said the death was an accident, not a crime.

“He is not responsible,” Vincent said. “He borrowed it and never operated it before and didn’t know how it worked. The generator was put into the garage portion of the building without instructions. He also almost died. If he knew what he was doing he would not have put himself at risk and everyone else. It’s a bogus charge.”

Ward is out of jail on a personal recognizance bond. A trial date hasn’t been set.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch