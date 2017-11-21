Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Detroit

By Chase Hunt
Finding a new best friend is as easy as going to a pet adoption event to save a life. Each year in Michigan, over 40,000 pets are euthanized because they aren’t placed in a home. Take a look at these upcoming adoption events to meet the perfect companion.
Meet Your Best Friend At The Zoo
Detroit Zoo
8450 West 10 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-5717
www.waganimalrescue.com
Date: May 18, 2018 at 12 p.m.
Save the date on a calendar. On May 18, 2018, the Detroit Zoo is hosting the semiannual Meet Your Best Friend adoption event. The event has taken place since 1993 in the spring and fall and has placed over 20,000 animals in new homes – cats, dogs and rabbits. Bring home a new family member at the free event.
K9 Stray Rescue League
Harvest Time Farm Market
1125 S. Lapeer Road
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-7115
www.k9stray.com
Date: 2nd and 4th Saturdays at 11 a.m.
K9 Stray Rescue League gives dogs another chance by having adoption events at two locations, one at Petco in Auburn Hills but also at the Harvest Time Farm Market. The events are every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month and the league has dogs of all ages. A senior costs $125 while puppies under 7 months of age run $280. The league also looks for volunteers for many purposes including walking and socializing with the dogs.
Detroit Dog Rescue
Premier Pet Supply
15399 Merriman Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 855-4505
www.detroitdogrescue.com
Date: Nov. 25, 2017 at 12 p.m.
Detroit Dog Rescue organizes adoption events at Premier Pet Supply in Livonia. The rescue has saved hundred of dogs and always has an adoption application even when events are not planned. In addition, Detroit Dog Rescue looks for foster homes as well while a forever home is looked for.
Almost Home Animals
Premier Pet Supply
31215 Southfield Road
Beverly Hills, MI 48025
(248) 647-4310
www.almosthomeanimals.org
Date: Dec. 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
Also held at another Premier Pet Supply location, Almost Home Animals organizes events every two weeks to help cats and dogs get placed. The Almost Home staff will take care of those looking for pets in an orderly fashion, carefully reviewing the applicant and even if a seeker doesn’t fit the criteria for one specific animal, consideration for other pets may be an option. Applicants, rather at the adoption events or through the shelter, are based on best fits.
Pups and Pints
Dearborn Brewing
21930 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 914-4187
www.metrodetroitanimals.org
Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 3 p.m.
Pups and Pints is organized by Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and isn’t a traditional adoption event, but is a fundraiser for the “I Believe” campaign dedicated to the Adoption and Education Center. While enjoying a brew with your dog by your side – it’s dog friendly on these reoccurring events – meet an adoptable pet that is brought as a “guest,” encouraging pet lovers to take a look at what animals Friends for Animals has.