Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Detroit

By Chase Hunt

Finding a new best friend is as easy as going to a pet adoption event to save a life. Each year in Michigan, over 40,000 pets are euthanized because they aren’t placed in a home. Take a look at these upcoming adoption events to meet the perfect companion.

Meet Your Best Friend At The Zoo

Detroit Zoo

8450 West 10 Mile Road

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 541-5717

www.waganimalrescue.com

Date: May 18, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Save the date on a calendar. On May 18, 2018, the Detroit Zoo is hosting the semiannual Meet Your Best Friend adoption event. The event has taken place since 1993 in the spring and fall and has placed over 20,000 animals in new homes – cats, dogs and rabbits. Bring home a new family member at the free event.

K9 Stray Rescue League

Harvest Time Farm Market

1125 S. Lapeer Road

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-7115

www.k9stray.com Date: 2nd and 4th Saturdays at 11 a.m. K9 Stray Rescue League gives dogs another chance by having adoption events at two locations, one at Petco in Auburn Hills but also at the Harvest Time Farm Market. The events are every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month and the league has dogs of all ages. A senior costs $125 while puppies under 7 months of age run $280. The league also looks for volunteers for many purposes including walking and socializing with the dogs. Detroit Dog Rescue

Premier Pet Supply

15399 Merriman Road

Livonia, MI 48154

(734) 855-4505

www.detroitdogrescue.com Date: Nov. 25, 2017 at 12 p.m. Detroit Dog Rescue organizes adoption events at Premier Pet Supply in Livonia. The rescue has saved hundred of dogs and always has an adoption application even when events are not planned. In addition, Detroit Dog Rescue looks for foster homes as well while a forever home is looked for.

Almost Home Animals

Premier Pet Supply

31215 Southfield Road

Beverly Hills, MI 48025

(248) 647-4310

www.almosthomeanimals.org Date: Dec. 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Also held at another Premier Pet Supply location, Almost Home Animals organizes events every two weeks to help cats and dogs get placed. The Almost Home staff will take care of those looking for pets in an orderly fashion, carefully reviewing the applicant and even if a seeker doesn’t fit the criteria for one specific animal, consideration for other pets may be an option. Applicants, rather at the adoption events or through the shelter, are based on best fits.

Pups and Pints

Dearborn Brewing

21930 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 914-4187

www.metrodetroitanimals.org Date: Dec. 31, 2017 at 3 p.m. Pups and Pints is organized by Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and isn’t a traditional adoption event, but is a fundraiser for the “I Believe” campaign dedicated to the Adoption and Education Center. While enjoying a brew with your dog by your side – it’s dog friendly on these reoccurring events – meet an adoptable pet that is brought as a “guest,” encouraging pet lovers to take a look at what animals Friends for Animals has.

