1 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash Involving Semi On I-275

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following an accident along I-275 near Ecorse Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as an overturned semi truck has the northbound side of the freeway completely shut down in Van Buren Township.

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which involved a semi and a pickup truck.

Huron Valley Ambulance crews took one patient to the University of Michigan Medical Center for treatment. Another was airlifted from the scene to U-M in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash or who was at fault. Michigan State Police remain on the scene investigating.

No names have been released.

As of 3:30 p.m., northbound I-275 remained closed between Ecorse Road and I-94. Also, the eastbound and westbound ramps from I-94 to northbound I-275 were closed. To get around it, drivers can take I-94 to northbound Haggerty Road to either Ecorse Road or Michigan Ave. and rejoin northbound I-275.

Traffic was also reported slow on southbound I-275 in the area due to gawkers.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest on this story, and updates on the freeway situation during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. Get more from the roads on our real-time traffic page.

