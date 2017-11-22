Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree

DEXTER (WWJ) – Authorities say a driver was killed when their car slammed into a tree in Washtenaw County.
The accident happened early Wednesday morning along Dexter-Pinckney Road, between N. Territorial and Horseshoe Bend, just outside of Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter.
Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Officials say Dexter-Pinckney Road will remain closed between N. Territorial and Horseshoe Bend for several hours as police investigate the crash scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
