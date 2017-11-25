Person Of Interest In Fatal Water Station Shooting Caught On Camera

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released surveillance video of a person of interest wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a business along Woodward Avenue.

Police say a man caught on camera may have information about the shooting, which happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Water Station wellness store, just south of 7 Mile Road.

Co-owner Devin Lewis, 29, was taking out the garbage behind the business when he was approached by two suspects wearing ski masks who robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects then went inside the business, took the cash from the register and robbed two other employees. After that, the three victims were marched outside at gunpoint.

The victims, apparently fearing they would be executed, fought back against the robbers. During the struggle, the suspects fired off shots, striking Lewis. He was fatally wounded.

Police have also released a sketch of the suspected gunman. He’s described as 25- to 30-years-old, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with a low hairstyle, brown almond-shaped eyes, and possibly a light mustache. He was armed with a BSA handgun.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.