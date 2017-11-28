Charges Dismissed Against 2 Men In 1 Of 3 Sex Assaults On Bicyclists

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ/AP) – Criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges have been dropped in Highland Park against two young men charged in similar cases in Detroit and Hamtramck.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said the Highland Park case was dismissed Tuesday without prejudice, but 22-year-old Aaron Rashard Stewart and 19-year-old Quentin Davon Flemons could be recharged at a later date.
Prosecutors earlier said a 31-year-old Highland Park woman was snatched from her bike at Second Avenue and West McNichols in July, 2016, and forced into an alley where she was sexually assaulted and robbed. Prosecutors did not immediately provide any details as to why the charges were dropped.
Stewart and Flemons still face charges in two additional cases, including the Sept. 30 kidnapping and attack of a 24-year-old woman pulled from her bike on near the Russell Street Bazaar in Detroit. The pair allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle, robbed her and sexually assaulted her before letting her go.
A 27-year-old Hamtramck woman also told police she was pulled from her bicycle on Oct. 8 at Denton and St. Aubin Streets, forced into a vehicle and assaulted and robbed in a vacant structure.
The defendants were remanded to jail where they await trial in Wayne county Circuit Court in the Detroit and Hamtramck cases.