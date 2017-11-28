CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Solicitor Passing Out Fliers [PHOTO]

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are on the hunt for a young man wanted in connection with the shooting of a solicitor handing out coupon fliers on Detroit’s west side.

jaffar moushtak tawfik Armed And Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Solicitor Passing Out Fliers [PHOTO]

Jaffar Moushtak Tawfik (Photo: Detroit police)

Jaffar Moushtak Tawfik, 21, has been identified as one of two men who opened fire on a 27-year-old man shortly after noon on Monday, in the 6700 block of Montrose.

Police said the victim and an associate were going door-to-door handing out leaflets when a 54-year-old man came out of a house and began an argument. That’s when police say Tawfik — armed with a handgun —  emerged from the home, fired a shot at the victim and missed.

According to investigators, the victim and his companion left, but were followed by Tawfik and the other suspect in a van. Police say one of the suspects fired at the victim, striking him in the body.

The victim ran to the area Mansfield and Paul, collapsed and was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police located the older suspect, whose name has not been released, along with the van in the area of Greenfield and Ford Road. He was arrested and now awaits charges.

Police are still looking for Tawfik, who should be considered armed and dangerous, and are hoping someone in the public has seen him.

Tawfik is described as an Arabic male, 5’10” tall and around 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and dark brown hair he wore in a ponytail. He was last seen driving northbound on Montrose in a white Cadillac with black rims.

Anyone who sees Tawfik or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend him, but to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UO or text CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch