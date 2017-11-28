‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Solicitor Passing Out Fliers [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are on the hunt for a young man wanted in connection with the shooting of a solicitor handing out coupon fliers on Detroit’s west side.

Jaffar Moushtak Tawfik, 21, has been identified as one of two men who opened fire on a 27-year-old man shortly after noon on Monday, in the 6700 block of Montrose.

Police said the victim and an associate were going door-to-door handing out leaflets when a 54-year-old man came out of a house and began an argument. That’s when police say Tawfik — armed with a handgun — emerged from the home, fired a shot at the victim and missed.

According to investigators, the victim and his companion left, but were followed by Tawfik and the other suspect in a van. Police say one of the suspects fired at the victim, striking him in the body.

The victim ran to the area Mansfield and Paul, collapsed and was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police located the older suspect, whose name has not been released, along with the van in the area of Greenfield and Ford Road. He was arrested and now awaits charges.

Police are still looking for Tawfik, who should be considered armed and dangerous, and are hoping someone in the public has seen him.

Tawfik is described as an Arabic male, 5’10” tall and around 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and dark brown hair he wore in a ponytail. He was last seen driving northbound on Montrose in a white Cadillac with black rims.

Anyone who sees Tawfik or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend him, but to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UO or text CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.