Michigan Loses Another Quarterback As Malzone Decides To Transfer

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

In the span of four days Michigan has lost two quarterbacks.

Alex Malzone announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he’ll use his final two years of eligibility at a different school as a graduate transfer. Wilton Speight announced his decision to transfer on Sunday.

Malzone arrived at Michigan in 2015 with lots of hype. A native of Farmington Hills and a product of Brother Rice High School, he was the top-ranked quarterback in Michigan and the fourth-ranked player in the Wolverines’ recruiting class.

But Malzone didn’t play as a freshman, preserving a year of eligibility, and saw limited action in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

With Jim Harbaugh presumably ready to hand things over to Brandon Peters and/or Dylan McCaffrey next season, Malzone — and Speight — decided it was best to move on.

“It has been an awesome 3 years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever,” Malzone wrote on Instagram. “It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it’s been an honor to wear the winged helmet. I will be graduating in April and will become a graduate transfer with 2 years left to play.

“Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I’ve had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!”

Speight, also a graduate transfer, left a similar message on Instagram.

“Thank you, Michigan,” he wrote. “These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in January of 2014 as a kid from Virginia I didn’t know what to expect. Four years later I leave a Michigan Man. The amazing memories with my teammates, playing under the best coaches in America, and enjoying everything that this wonderful university and town have to offer — what a ride.

To the fans that stuck with us through thick and thin — thank you. To Coach Hoke for giving a kid with no offers a chance — thank you. To Coach Harbaugh for coming in and making me a better man and a better quarterback. For understanding this decision of mine and always having my back no matter what— thank you.

“I don’t know where next will be, and I’ll use these next four weeks to figure that out. I’m excited to keep pursuing my dreams in a new jersey, but will forever root for the boys wearing the winged helmet. Go blue!”