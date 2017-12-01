I-96 Reopens Following Bizarre Overnight Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating an overnight accident on I-96 that apparently left a driver without a leg.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on westbound I-96 at Davison.
Circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear, but a newer model Chevy Impala smashed into a guardrail at the exit for Davison.
Police say the man was not fatally injured. Reports indicate his leg was ripped off and landed on the freeway during the crash. His current condition is unknown.
The freeway was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene, but has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
