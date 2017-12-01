Two Additional Persons Of Interest Sought In East Side Murder [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released new video of two additional persons of interest wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

A homicide investigation began shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 after a 42-year-old man was found dead at Rossiter Street and Britain, in a neighborhood near Moross and I-94.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A day after the shooting, police asked for help identifying a person of interest caught on Project Green Light surveillance video outside of a business in the area.

Persons of interest wanted in connection with a shooting in Detroit Nov. 26, 2017 (police handout)

Now, police are looking to identify two additional persons of interest who may have information about the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes these men, knows of their whereabouts or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

