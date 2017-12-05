Harbaugh Pursuing Ole Miss Stars With Program On Probation

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Jim Harbaugh couldn’t wait until the weekend.

Despite a trio of Ole Miss stars reportedly set to visit Michigan on Saturday in the hopes of transferring, Harbaugh made a stop in Mississippi on Tuesday to meet with one of them, safety Deontay Anderson. It appears the two got breakfast, based on a picture Anderson posted on social media.

Is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Oxford, MS? Deontay Anderson, who recently retained the services of Thomas Mars requesting a transfer from Ole Miss, posted this picture this morning. pic.twitter.com/MFZ3wbtem6 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 5, 2017

Quarterback Shea Patterson and wide receiver Van Jefferson are expected to join Anderson in Ann Arbor on Saturday, according to The Wolverine Lounge. The three rising juniors have been granted permission to seek a transfer in the wake of Ole Miss being placed on probation through 2020.

It’s expected they’ll petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility in the 2018 season.

Anderson, the top-ranked safety in the 2016 recruiting class according to ESPN, played in every game his freshman season. He redshirted in 2017 after Ole Miss was hit with NCAA sanctions.

Patterson, the consensus No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2016 class, passed for 2,259 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2017. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. It was reported over the weekend that Michigan is a “major player” to land Patterson.

Jefferson, a four-star recruit in 2015 who chose Ole Miss over Michigan on signing day, caught 91 passes for 999 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. He redshirted in 2015.

It appears Harbaugh took a Michigan plane to Mississippi on Tuesday to facilitate his meeting with Anderson.

This should make the Internet fun for a minute pic.twitter.com/YmCdTMnQm5 — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) December 5, 2017

Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 10 in the country, according to 247 Sports.