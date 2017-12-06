Shopping Cart and gift boxPhoto Credit: Thinkstock.com

Instead of shopping at larger retailers this holiday season, stop by one of many markets in or around Detroit that have holiday events planned. Shops will have a variety of items to choose from including paintings, jewelry, clothing, ceramics and many handmade objects. Check out this guide to find pieces unique to style and taste.

Detroit Artists Market

4719 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-8540

www.detroitartistsmarket.org

Each year, the Detroit Artists Market located on Woodward Ave. changes gears for the months of November and December for the “Art for the Holidays” event. The market features one of a kind pieces created by talented Michigan artists which include but is not limited to glass, jewelry, paintings and other artworks. Hours are typically 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Holiday Market At Anton Art Center

125 Macomb Place

Mount Clemens, MI 48043

(586) 469-8666

Holiday Market At Anton Art Center celebrates another year of holiday art and decor by Michigan artists through December 22. Along with shopping, there will be several events held throughout December including sculpting a picture book each day the center is open. Be sure to check the link above for specific times and also check out a 3-minute video as well as photos of the holiday merchandise.

Paint Creek Center 2017 Holiday Art Market

407 Pine St.

Rochester, MI 48307

(248) 651-4110

Now through December 22, Paint Creek Center will transform its main level and upstairs market into a holiday wonderland. Each year, the center allows artists to submit their works for sale giving visitors the chance to purchase handmade items in a variety of price ranges from $5 to $200 (kit works and commercial reproductions are not allowed). On the official website, Paint Creek Center created a video of the 2016 market to give visitors an idea of what they’ll be looking at.

Farmington Hills Holiday Shopping Expo At The Costick Center

28600 Eleven Mile

Farmington Hills, MI 48336

(248) 473-1800

Organized by the City of Farmington Hills, the Farmington Hills Holiday Shopping Expo held at the Costick Center takes place on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will find over 50 different vendors selling unique items for gifts such as clothing, toys, candles, decorations and so much more. These vendors are local artists and businesses and admission to the event is free.

Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center

1516 S. Cranbrook Road

Birmingham, MI 48009

(248) 644-0866

Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s Holiday Shop 2017 runs until December 21 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. With over 3,000 square feet of items, there’s something for everyone at the market. From sculptures to jewelry, from wood items and ceramic art, the BBAC Holiday Shop is a local favorite during this time of year.

