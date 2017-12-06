By Chase Hunt
Instead of shopping at larger retailers this holiday season, stop by one of many markets in or around Detroit that have holiday events planned. Shops will have a variety of items to choose from including paintings, jewelry, clothing, ceramics and many handmade objects. Check out this guide to find pieces unique to style and taste.
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-8540
www.detroitartistsmarket.org
Each year, the Detroit Artists Market located on Woodward Ave. changes gears for the months of November and December for the “Art for the Holidays” event. The market features one of a kind pieces created by talented Michigan artists which include but is not limited to glass, jewelry, paintings and other artworks. Hours are typically 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
125 Macomb Place
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 469-8666
www.theartcenter.org
Holiday Market At Anton Art Center celebrates another year of holiday art and decor by Michigan artists through December 22. Along with shopping, there will be several events held throughout December including sculpting a picture book each day the center is open. Be sure to check the link above for specific times and also check out a 3-minute video as well as photos of the holiday merchandise.
407 Pine St.
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-4110
www.pccart.org
Now through December 22, Paint Creek Center will transform its main level and upstairs market into a holiday wonderland. Each year, the center allows artists to submit their works for sale giving visitors the chance to purchase handmade items in a variety of price ranges from $5 to $200 (kit works and commercial reproductions are not allowed). On the official website, Paint Creek Center created a video of the 2016 market to give visitors an idea of what they’ll be looking at.
28600 Eleven Mile
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 473-1800
www.fhgov.com
Organized by the City of Farmington Hills, the Farmington Hills Holiday Shopping Expo held at the Costick Center takes place on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will find over 50 different vendors selling unique items for gifts such as clothing, toys, candles, decorations and so much more. These vendors are local artists and businesses and admission to the event is free.
1516 S. Cranbrook Road
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 644-0866
www.bbartcenter.org
Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s Holiday Shop 2017 runs until December 21 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. With over 3,000 square feet of items, there’s something for everyone at the market. From sculptures to jewelry, from wood items and ceramic art, the BBAC Holiday Shop is a local favorite during this time of year.