KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – Michigan State Police have closed westbound I-94 near Kalamazoo because of a 32-car pileup.
Police said falling snow was making roadways slick on the southwest side of the state, the presumed cause of the chain-reaction crash. MSP said the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. at exit 66, Mattawan.
There do not appear to be any serious injuries, but WWJ is awaiting more information from authorities.
All westbound lanes of I-94 were shut down and expected to remain closed until around noon.
The National Weather Service says 15 inches of snow has fallen in Mancelona and Alba, northeast of Traverse City in northern Michigan over the past 24-hours. In the Traverse City-area, a man was struck and killed late yesterday while clearing snow from his driveway.
Only flurries were falling in Metro Detroit on Thursday, although AccuWeather says up to two inches of snow is expected in areas of Southeast Michigan this weekend.
As always, police urge drivers to slow down and be extra cautious on freeways, allowing extra space between vehicles when it’s snowing or sleeting.
Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.