DETROIT (WWJ) — The Michigan State Police have announced a fourth vehicle was shot at during the same time frame as the other random shootings on Detroit freeways on Thursday.

Four vehicles were shot at on Thursday morning while they were driving on I-96 and I-94. It was originally reported that three cars had been shot at, but according to the Michigan State Police a fourth victim has come forward.

“Detectives are currently interviewing a female from Southfield who states her car was struck by gunfire on December 7 on I-94 and French during the same time frame as the other three shootings,” the MSP Metro Detroit tweeted on Saturday. “We now believe these four shootings are one single incident.”

Police have also confirmed they believe all four shooting are one single incident, and are looking for one suspect as the shooter.

The Michigan State Police also tweeted that they are continuing to search for a silver or gray sedan that “may have been involved.” The silver or gray sedan was reportedly spotted at two of the shootings.

A Chesterfield Township man was shot in the leg as he was driving to work on I-94 near Gratiot. About 15 minutes later, bullets hit two cars on I-96 near Davison and Livernois on Detroit’s west side. Neither of the drivers on I-96 were hurt.

None of the first three victims appear to know each other, so investigators do believe the shootings are random. It is unknown at this point if the fourth victim knows any of the other victims.

Anyone who may have information about a suspect should call State Police at 734-287-5000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP.