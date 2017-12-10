DETROIT (WWJ) — Police have announced a person of interest in a shooting outside a funeral home in Detroit.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Perez Smith Jr., who is considered a person of interest in the homicide that occurred outside Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue in Detroit. The incident occurred on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
The 24-year-old victim was walking into the funeral home when Smith produced a weapon and shot the him in the chest. Smith then fled the scene in a red vehicle.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No details on the victim have been released at this time.
Anyone who recognizes Smith or has any information on this incident should call the Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.