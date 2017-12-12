CANTON (WWJ) – Michigan State Police suspect alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way driver crash that killed two people along I-275 in Canton Township.

MSP got a call, late Tuesday morning, about a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway at Ford Road. At around 10:45 a.m., police say that driver hit another car at South Palmer Road, near Michigan Avenue.

Police said an innocent driver involved in the crash, as well as a passenger in that car, were killed. Their names have not been released, but police said the victims are a man and a woman.

The wrong-way driver — a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake, in northern Oakland County — was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to police, open alcohol was found in the wrong-way driver’s vehicle; and, although an investigation continues, they do believe he was drunk.

Northbound I-275 at Michigan Avenue had only the right lane open following the crash. Expect backups.

State Police, in a tweet, said this should serve as a reminder “to keep both eyes on the road because you never know.”

