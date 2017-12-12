DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is expecting another, every bigger blast of snow, set to strike Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday, for all of Southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Lapeer, Monroe, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Genesee counties. It will be in effect late Wednesday morning through later Wednesday night.

Forecasters say 4 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with areas between I-94 and I-69 likely to be the hardest-hit.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel as local roads and freeways become snow-covered. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

The heaviest snow is expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., which could make a mess of the afternoon commute.

This comes after metro Detroit got hit with the first big snowfall of the season Monday evening. Most areas got around 3 to 4 inches, with Ann Arbor reporting the highest total amount at 5.6 inches.

