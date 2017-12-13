DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of students in Metro Detroit will have a day off from school thanks to Mother Nature.

More than 100 schools are closed Wednesday as southeast Michigan braces for a major winter storm expected to bring 5 to 8 inches of snow. Forecasters say the heaviest snowfall will be between 4 and 8 p.m.

Most of the closures are out of Livingston County, where the first of the snow is expected to hit later this morning, including public school districts in Brighton, Fenton, Hartland, Howell and Pickney.

Several public schools Downriver are also closing for the day, including Dearborn Heights, Ecorse and River Rouge.

All Detroit Public Schools Community District K-12 schools will be dismiss 2 hours early Wednesday, and all after school and CTC classes are cancelled.

Click here for the latest school closings.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for all of southeast Michigan. Forecasters say the snow will come fast and hard, with snowfall rates reaching an inch per hour or greater this afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of SE Michigan today in anticipation of 5-8" of snowfall through the day. #miwx pic.twitter.com/9ddInB5D5t — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 13, 2017

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Periods of snow; a burst of heavy snow is expected. High 24F. Low 13F.

Thursday — Mainly sunny. A few flurries or snow showers possible overnight. High 18F. Low 8F.

Friday — A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday — Rain mixed with snow during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Don’t get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.