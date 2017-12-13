DETROIT (WWJ) – Between 3 to 8 inches of snow is headed for metro Detroit, with the bulk of it expected to fall during the busy evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for southeast Michigan. Forecasters say the snow will come fast and hard, with snowfall rates reaching an inch per hour or greater this afternoon. Travel will be quite difficult with visibilities that could fall under a quarter-mile with blowing snow. Forecasts say to expect a longer and stressful commute.

The heaviest snowfall will be between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 100 schools are closed in anticipation of the snow, including all public schools in Livingston County. Click here to see the full school closings list.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Periods of snow; a burst of heavy snow is expected. High 24F. Low 13F.

Thursday — Mainly sunny. A few flurries or snow showers possible overnight. High 18F. Low 8F.

Friday — A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday — Rain mixed with snow during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Don't get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.