WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of kids in southeast Michigan have the day off Thursday after metro Detroit was blasted with snow.

All Detroit Public Schools as well as all public schools in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties are closed Thursday.

Click here for the latest school closings.

No less than 6 inches of snow fell across metro Detroit during Wednesday’s snowstorm, with greater amounts towards the north.

Forecasters say we’ll see a little more snow Thursday, but nothing like the past couple days.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Thursday — Snow showers this morning. Becoming sunny later. High 19F. Low near 5F.

Friday — Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 27F. Low 21F.

Saturday — Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday — Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30s.

Monday — Showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30s.

Don’t get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch