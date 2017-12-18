DETROIT (WWJ) – It could be a month before experts can determine the origin of what’s thought to be human organs found at a Detroit wastewater treatment plant Friday.

A worker at the plant on West Jefferson found what appears to have been a kidney or liver –the second such discovery in two days.

Police evidence technicians took the organs to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office to determine its origin: human or animal.

Great Lakes Water Authority officials say the discovery did not affect the water treatment process.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and WWJ.com for more on this story.

 

 

 

 

Comments (8)
  1. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:57 am

    If only we had explained the limitations of our fascinating sewer system to the death-cult goatfockers, those ferals might have not tried to flush their kills down the drain.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Jason Hamrick says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:29 am

    could be a kidney or liver… ? can’t tell the difference between the two and you think it might be human?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. John Lane says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Detroit where the weak are killed and eaten

    Reply | Report comment
  4. tony409 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Come back city, RiiiiiGHT

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Brian Nichol says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    …and then came the C.H.U.D.s….

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Michael Ishida says:
      December 18, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      My thoughts EXACTLY.

      Reply | Report comment
  6. Maggie Frair says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    this is just disgusting….

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Chainsaw McGerk (@ChainsawMcGerk) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Someone flush a Planned Parenthood baby body parts shipment?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch