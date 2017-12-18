DETROIT (WWJ) – It could be a month before experts can determine the origin of what’s thought to be human organs found at a Detroit wastewater treatment plant Friday.
A worker at the plant on West Jefferson found what appears to have been a kidney or liver –the second such discovery in two days.
Police evidence technicians took the organs to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office to determine its origin: human or animal.
Great Lakes Water Authority officials say the discovery did not affect the water treatment process.
If only we had explained the limitations of our fascinating sewer system to the death-cult goatfockers, those ferals might have not tried to flush their kills down the drain.
could be a kidney or liver… ? can’t tell the difference between the two and you think it might be human?
Detroit where the weak are killed and eaten
Come back city, RiiiiiGHT
…and then came the C.H.U.D.s….
My thoughts EXACTLY.
this is just disgusting….
Someone flush a Planned Parenthood baby body parts shipment?