(WWJ) – Would you swipe right on The Real Slim Shady?

Smack in the middle of an extensive interview with New York Magazine, Eminem said he is, or has been, on the hook-up app “Tinder” — claiming that dating has been “tough” since he and his wife Kim broke up, years ago.

“Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,” he told New York Magazine. “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”

The interviewer then asked: “When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder?”

“I mean, yeah,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper replied. Prodded further, Eminem said with a laugh:”Yeah, Tinder…And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.”

While the Detroit native very well may have been joking, those flipping through the popular location-based mobile app may want to keep their eyes peeled for his pic.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was in Detroit over the weekend, hosting a three-day “Mom’s Spaghetti” popup event at the Shelter to promote his just-released album “Revival.” Friday, he made an appearance, signing autographs and snapping photos with a few lucky fans.