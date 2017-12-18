DEARBORN (WWJ) – An Arab-American attorney in Dearborn says he’s dropped a pair of lawsuits against Little Caesars Pizza for falsely advertising halal pizza after he and his family received racially charged threats on social media.

Majed Moughni said he received an instant message from a man who used profanity and a racial slur. The same man allegedly tweeted a photo of Moughni and family members, including the name of the school Moughni’s 11-year-old daughter attends.

Moughni told the Detroit Free Press that he had to “switch gears,” dropping the lawsuits to protect his family.

The first suit was thrown out of court in September. He called police about the threats, and filed motions to end the two remaining suits.

Moughni represented Little Caesars customers who said their pizza had regular pork pepperoni at some locations, rather than a halal substitute. He claims the boxes were labeled “halal,” but the pizzas inside were topped with regular pork pepperoni.

Halal is the Muslim equivalent of Judaism’s kosher, and requires that meat be prepared according to Islamic guidelines, such as reciting a prayer while the animal is killed. Pork is prohibited in Islam and halal pepperoni is typically made with beef.

A lawyer for pizza chain had denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit frivolous.

The Little Caesars stores in Dearborn that were advertising the halal pizza have since ceased selling them.

Dearborn is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the U.S., with an overwhelmingly Muslim population.

