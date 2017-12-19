(WWJ) There were reports of black ice scattered across metro Detroit Tuesday morning.
And as the commute heated up, the crashes accelerated.
A two-car collision on Dixie Highway left one person dead.
Dixie Highway remained closed throughout the morning in both directions in Groveland Township in northern Oakland County … because of a deadly crash. Michigan State Police told WWJ that two cars were involved in the accident between Oak Hill and Tindall Road — just south of the Mt. Holly ski resort. No other details are available yet — investigators remain on the scene.
And a rollover crash on I-696 at Telegraph left lengthy back-ups. Only one lane was getting by.
WWJ is following both crashes to get updated information.
