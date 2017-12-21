DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s possible that a third human organ has been found at a Detroit wastewater treatment plant.

Police were called to the scene after an employee found what is believed to be a kidney.

The disturbing find at the West Jefferson plant by an employee just after 6 p.m. brings the organ count to three

Police say evidence technicians came to the location as well as the Wayne County medical examiner.

It could take a month to determine whether it is, in fact, an organ and whether it belongs to a human or animal says the medical examiner.

A worker at the plant found what appears to have been a kidney or liver – the second such discovery in two days last week.

Great Lakes Water Authority officials telling WWJ that the discovery last week did not affect the water treatment process.

