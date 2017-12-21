LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: UFC Octagon Girls and models Brittney Palmer (L) and Arianny Celeste attend the weigh-ins for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Just when you thought Kate Upton’s video where she plays tennis in a thong is the best thing you will see this week, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste might have something to say about that.

The 32-year-old ring girl and now singer, posted a series of photos and videos wishing everyone a Merry Christmas while wearing basically nothing.

She also posted a topless photo a week ago asking who wants a Christmas card. After seeing the photo, I would guess everyone has their hand raised.

The only question left is where do we get these Christmas cards?