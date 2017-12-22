WESTLAND (WWJ) – A 22-year-old Westland man, who was shot while fleeing police, has been charged with first degree murder in his mother’s stabbing death.

Justin Jay Paul was arraigned 18th District Court in Westland Friday and remanded into custody without bond.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, it’s alleged that Paul fatally stabbed his mother, 50-year-old Jeannette Lee Paul, in the throat at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at their home in the 6100 block of North Walton in Westland.

Justin Paul fled the scene; and, after a family member called 911, police found the victim’s lifeless body. Police said she had multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was later spotted by a Livonia police officer in the 8700 block of Randy, in the area of Joy Road. Police said there was a struggle during the arrest, and the cop shot Justin Paul, wounding him in the upper thigh. Police said a knife was found in his front pants pocket.

A probable cause conference in the case is set for January 4, 2018, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for January 11.