DETROIT (WWJ) — Are we looking at a snowy Christmas? The latest reports suggest we are!

You don’t have to dream of a white Christmas this year because snow is in the forecast for the next two days. It’s not a lot, but should be enough to stick and create that magical winter wonderland across southeastern Michigan as you open your presents on Christmas morning.

“For your Sunday afternoon, we are watching this disturbance,” CBS 62′ Kylee Miller said during her latest weather report. “It’s going to be rolling on in from the southwest and that is going to be bringing us widespread snow across lower portions of Michigan. This snow is going to be accumulating. It is going to give enough for a coating on the ground, and it will make travel a little bit dangerous.”

Miller projects that we will receive between one to two inches of snow from Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning. The hourly reports suggest the snow will begin as early as 2 p.m. on Sunday. We are also expected to get a little bit more snow on Monday morning too. The high temperature in Detroit for Christmas is 24 degrees and the low is seven.

As we all know, the weather in Michigan is always changing so there are no guarantees with these projections, however, it does look like it’ll be a white Christmas across Metro Detroit this year.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for all of the latest weather updates.

