DETROIT (WWJ) — It’s been a busy day for Michigan State Police troopers responding to accidents in and around Detroit.

Troopers have reportedly handled 89 traffic incidents since midnight in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties — and that number should continue to grow.

Many of the calls involved crashes, spin-outs and some hit-and-runs. Police are saying drivers need to slow down when roads are snow-covered and slick.

“A lot of time the crashes don’t occur the day of the snow storm because most people are weary and slow down,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “It’s after the plows go through and people start to see pavement that they start to drive faster then they should be on the roadways.”

Shaw added that troopers dealt with a number of accidents this morning, but not as many as there would have been during a normal rush hour.

No serious injuries had been reported on Tuesday as of 4 p.m.

While there haven’t been any serious injuries today, that was not the case during the previous two days of poor driving conditions. One man was critically injured during a chain reaction crash on Christmas day on I-696.

