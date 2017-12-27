DETROIT (WWJ) – If you have to go outside, you better bundle up!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for the entire southeastern Michigan region.

Temperatures will be in the single digits but wind chills will make it feel more like 12 to 25 degrees below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 AM EST for all of Southeastern Michigan. pic.twitter.com/8Qr71NcJ4I — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 27, 2017

The dangerous wind chills can result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken. If you must venture outside, make sure you wear a hat and gloves and try to cover any exposed skin. Forecasters say frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in this kind of weather.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Mostly sunny. High 12F. Low -3F.

Thursday — Mix of clouds and sun. High 14F. Low 9F.

Friday — Mostly cloudy. High 18F. Low 10F.

Saturday — Times of sun and clouds. High 15F. Low -2F.

Sunday — Partly cloudy. High 11F. Low -2F.

