TOLEDO (WWJ/AP) – Four teenage boys will remain in an Ohio jail on murder charges in the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass.

The boys, ages 13 to 15, appeared in juvenile court Wednesday in Toledo where they entered denial pleas to the murder charges.

Prosecutors filed the new charges Tuesday against the boys after 22-year-old Marquise Byrd died Friday at a hospital.

The Warren, Michigan, man was in the front passenger seat of a car traveling south on I-75 in Toledo when a sandbag smashed through the windshield on Dec. 19. Byrd’s friend, who was behind the wheel, was frantic as she called for help on the side of the freeway.

“Something hit my car, it hit my friend, and he is not moving. Oh my God!” the woman says, clearly in distress. “I was driving underneath a bridge and something just hit my car… My windshield is like smashed out.”

“God, God…he is laid out at my feet! I think this windshield might have smacked his head,” she continues, struggling to describe her location and begging for someone to come right away.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Byrd died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.

Police and a prosecutor say the teens threw other objects from the overpass that night.

