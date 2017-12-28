DETROIT (WWJ) – Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of Michigan, and it’s expected to stay put for days to come.

CBS 62 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter said the high Thursday will only reach 13 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder.

“It’s going to be another bone-chilling day out there,” she said. “The wind chills will start in the negative single digits and end up at least on the positive side, but still in single digits.”

Temperatures hit three below at Metro Airport Thursday morning, but some other areas in Metro Detroit were much colder. WWJ Listener Dave said his in-car temp was 19 below in Oakland Township, and WWJ’s Mike Campbell had a reading of minus 13 in Milford. The National Weather Service recorded a temp of 16 below in Ann Arbor.

And there ya have it: Baker's Dozen below 0° in Milford (per the car temp meter). @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/MuyUEOBTpM — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) December 28, 2017

Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in. Keep all exposed skin like your face, hands or legs covered, as frostbite can set in as quickly as 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, metro Detroit tied a weather record set back in 1925, with a low temperature of four below zero.

The normal weather for this time of year, by the way, has highs in the mid to low 30s and lows in the 20s.

Deep freeze continues for semich. A slight moderation in temperatures end of week, next cold front Sat night. pic.twitter.com/hf2UsQPS4a — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 28, 2017

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Thursday — A mix of clouds and sun this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Occassional snow showers overnight. High 13F. Low 8F.

Friday — Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 19F. Low 12F.

Saturday — Snow showers early. High 17F. Low 4F.

Sunday — Partly cloudy. High 11F. Low -5F.

Monday — Mix of sun and clouds. High 12F. Low 0F.

