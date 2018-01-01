Jan 1, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Quinn Nordin (3) kicks a field goal against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in the 2018 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA, Fla. — The most exciting/noteworthy thing in the first half of the 2018 Outback Bowl — a crotch grab.

There were no touchdowns in the first half of Michigan and South Carolina’s matchup in the Outback Bowl, with the Wolverines leading 9-3 at the break. The final play of the first half — a 45-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin — is receiving some attention on social media after Nordin grabbed his crotch in a taunting manner towards the South Carolina sidelines.

Below you can see a photo of it.

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin grabbed himself in the direction of South Carolina's sideline before halftime pic.twitter.com/fvZLWbHrEx — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 1, 2018

And here’s a video of the entire interaction.

So, Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin grabbed his groin while yelling toward the South Carolina sideline after that field pal. pic.twitter.com/alsbre7IfS — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 1, 2018

Kickers celebrating a made field goal is fine. Especially if it’s one from as far as the one made by Nordin to end the half. However, when you grab your crotch and taunt the opponent as your celebration, that’s probably crossing the line.

The crotch grab by Nordin has picked up some steam on social media so it’ll be interesting to see if any type of punishment comes out of this. Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield didn’t start his final home game after doing something similar to this in a game against Kansas earlier this year.

The second half between Michigan-South Carolina is underway. The game can be seen on ESPN2 and heard on 97.1 The Ticket or WWJ Newsradio 950.