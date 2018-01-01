TAMPA, Fla. — The most exciting/noteworthy thing in the first half of the 2018 Outback Bowl — a crotch grab.
There were no touchdowns in the first half of Michigan and South Carolina’s matchup in the Outback Bowl, with the Wolverines leading 9-3 at the break. The final play of the first half — a 45-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin — is receiving some attention on social media after Nordin grabbed his crotch in a taunting manner towards the South Carolina sidelines.
Below you can see a photo of it.
And here’s a video of the entire interaction.
Kickers celebrating a made field goal is fine. Especially if it’s one from as far as the one made by Nordin to end the half. However, when you grab your crotch and taunt the opponent as your celebration, that’s probably crossing the line.
The crotch grab by Nordin has picked up some steam on social media so it’ll be interesting to see if any type of punishment comes out of this. Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield didn’t start his final home game after doing something similar to this in a game against Kansas earlier this year.
The second half between Michigan-South Carolina is underway. The game can be seen on ESPN2 and heard on 97.1 The Ticket or WWJ Newsradio 950.