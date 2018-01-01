Michigan Wolverines, College Football, Quinn Nordin, Outback Bowl
Filed Under:college football, Michigan Wolverines, Outback Bowl, Quinn Nordin
Jan 1, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Quinn Nordin (3) kicks a field goal against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in the 2018 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA, Fla. — The most exciting/noteworthy thing in the first half of the 2018 Outback Bowl — a crotch grab.

There were no touchdowns in the first half of Michigan and South Carolina’s matchup in the Outback Bowl, with the Wolverines leading 9-3 at the break. The final play of the first half — a 45-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin — is receiving some attention on social media after Nordin grabbed his crotch in a taunting manner towards the South Carolina sidelines.

Below you can see a photo of it.

And here’s a video of the entire interaction.

Kickers celebrating a made field goal is fine. Especially if it’s one from as far as the one made by Nordin to end the half. However, when you grab your crotch and taunt the opponent as your celebration, that’s probably crossing the line.

The crotch grab by Nordin has picked up some steam on social media so it’ll be interesting to see if any type of punishment comes out of this. Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield didn’t start his final home game after doing something similar to this in a game against Kansas earlier this year.

The second half between Michigan-South Carolina is underway. The game can be seen on ESPN2 and heard on 97.1 The Ticket or WWJ Newsradio 950.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch