ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – The frigid weather is wreaking havoc on the roads, causing massive potholes on Southeast Michigan roads and freeways.

Traffic Tipster Chris Wright of Dearborn Heights is thankful he missed a particularly giant one that has been taking out tires on southbound US 23 at Geddes Road in Ann Arbor.

“It’s a huge pothole, probably two foot wide, but at least a foot deep,” he said on a call late Tuesday morning to the WWJ 24 Hour Traffic Center. “Right lane, probably about five cars on the shoulder already. State police over there; couple tow trucks…Yeah, just be careful.”

Wright said he was able to get out of the right lane just in time to avoid it. “I think it was just that one spot,” he said, adding that at least the stretch of freeway from M 14 to I-94 didn’t seem particularly bad.

It was not immediately clear how long a fix would take.

AAA Michigan offers the following pointers for avoiding the pitfalls of potholes:

• Keep tires properly inflated

• Maintain adequate tire depth

• To avoid striking a pothole, remain alert, scan the road ahead and drive at least 3-4 seconds behind the vehicle ahead

• If a pothole strike is inevitable, slow down, release the brakes and straighten steering before making contact with the pothole

• Check to see if your vehicle is equipped with a spare tire or a tire inflator kit. Ensure the spare tire is properly inflated before trouble strikes

If you get a flat tire due to a pothole, or your vehicle is otherwise disabled due to an accident, Michigan State Police remind motorists NOT to get of of their cars on the freeway to check for damage. If you can move your car out of the traffic lanes, do so, but don’t get out and keep your seatbelt on.

MSP said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that it’s also important to note your location so help can find you. Also, if you witness a crash, State Police say the right thing to do it to keep going and call 911 immediately. “Most fatal crashes or serious injuries are to those trying to help by getting out of their cars. The freeway is a dangerous place! Traffic speed is hard to judge!” MSP tweeted.

Unless your car is damaged and you need help, MSP says drivers should not call 911 to report a pothole.

Use the Michigan Department of Transportation’s “Report a Pothole” form AT THIS LINK or call 888-296-4546 to report potholes on state roads. Most state roads begin with M, I or US designations (e.g., I-75, M-28, US-23, etc.). Your report will be forwarded to the appropriate MDOT region staff for action.

Where have you spotted a pothole in the metro Detroit area? Comment below.

For the latest on road conditions, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get real-time information now on our Traffic Page.