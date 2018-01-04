CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:Lions, Reddit

By @GeorgeJFox

The Detroit Lions’ attempts to establish a run game in 2017 is now a “Friends” intro parody thanks to a fan-made video posted to YouTube. It’s gaining attention on the Lions section on Reddit with mostly laughs, but who is the joke on?

“Not sure what this was about, but Caldwell was the best part!”, commented user Moclordimick.

The cast of characters is long including running backs Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Tion Green, Dwayne Washington, Zach Zenner and of course the former head coach Jim Caldwell.

The quick clips shows triumphs and tribulations of the team’s running game interspersed with Caldwell. The team ranked dead last in the league for rushing yards.

The guys are showcased as the league’s likable losers. Here’s to hoping next season sees surprise guests (a good coach) and hopefully a less hilarious game of revolving running backs.

Sadly Zach Zenner didn’t touch the ball in his clip. He only had 14 attempts this year.

For the unfamiliar, the Lions section of Reddit also known as a subreddit or sub for short is filled with meme makers and this kind of content is currency there. They were voted the best Reddit community in the league in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch