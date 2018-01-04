DETROIT (WWJ) – Dangerously cold weather is expected for the rest of the day across southeast Michigan.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for the entire WWJ listening area, including Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Lenawee, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties.

Forecasters say the combination of the arctic air and persistent northwest winds will hold wind chill readings below zero for over 48 hours continuously.

The wind chill can lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills from 10 below zero to 20 below zero with the coldest readings through the morning hours. Forecasters expect the arctic air mass to stay in place through Saturday.

If you must venture outside, wear layers of clothing to stay warm, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, and try to cover any exposed skin.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Thursday — Partly cloudy skies. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. High 11F. Low -3F.

Friday — Plentiful sunshine. High 7F. Low -3F.

Saturday — More sun than clouds. Highs in the low teens and lows around zero.

Sunday — Snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Monday — Morning snow showers. Higs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.

